EU integration better than disintegration - Padoan (3)

Stronger EU needed

Washington, April 19 - The further integration of the EU is better than its disintegration, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday. Speaking on the sidelines of an IMF event, Padoan said "there new threats" but the EU has the right size to cope with them as well as the other challenges facing it. "The strengthening of the EU would launch a strong political message: integration is better than disintegration," he said.

