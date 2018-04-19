EU integration better than disintegration - Padoan (3)

Washington
19/04/2018
Washington, April 19 - The further integration of the EU is better than its disintegration, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday. Speaking on the sidelines of an IMF event, Padoan said "there new threats" but the EU has the right size to cope with them as well as the other challenges facing it. "The strengthening of the EU would launch a strong political message: integration is better than disintegration," he said.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie
di Diego Castronovo
Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso
di Luana Costa
Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online