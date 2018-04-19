Student tells teacher 'I will dissolve you in acid' (4)

Rome, April 19 - A secondary-school student in Velletri near Rome threatened to dissolve a teacher in acid in the latest in a spate of attacks on teachers by students and parents across Italy. "I'll dissolve you in acid, I'll send you to the hospital prof," the student said a year ago in a video posted on social media which has now gone viral. Carabinieri police have reported the case to prosecutors in the town south of the Italian capital. Prosecutors said later they had opened a probe, on possible charges of insulting a public officer. They also said they will try to establish how the 10-minute video was shot.