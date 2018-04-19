Student tells teacher 'I will dissolve you in acid' (4)

Rome
19/04/2018
Rome, April 19 - A secondary-school student in Velletri near Rome threatened to dissolve a teacher in acid in the latest in a spate of attacks on teachers by students and parents across Italy. "I'll dissolve you in acid, I'll send you to the hospital prof," the student said a year ago in a video posted on social media which has now gone viral. Carabinieri police have reported the case to prosecutors in the town south of the Italian capital. Prosecutors said later they had opened a probe, on possible charges of insulting a public officer. They also said they will try to establish how the 10-minute video was shot.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie
di Diego Castronovo
Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso
di Luana Costa
Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online