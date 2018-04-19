Bear dies during capture in Abruzzo park (4)

Pescasseroli, April 19 - A Marsican brown bear died in the Abruzzo National Park during an operation to capture and tag "problematic" animals Thursday. The animal showed respiratory problems starting from the first phase of bringing it under control with a tranquiliser dart, the park management said. The operation took place according to protocols in force, the park management said. "Its the first time we have been faced with an anaesthetic emergency during a capture," said park chief Antonio Carrara. "Although the protocol reduces the risks for the bear to a minimum, they cannot be ruled out completely. "I confirm my full confidence in the park staff and I hope the post-mortem examination will shed full light on the cause of death".