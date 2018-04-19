Pescasseroli

Bear dies during capture in Abruzzo park (4)

Hit with tranquiliser dart in operation to check animals

Bear dies during capture in Abruzzo park (4)

Pescasseroli, April 19 - A Marsican brown bear died in the Abruzzo National Park during an operation to capture and tag "problematic" animals Thursday. The animal showed respiratory problems starting from the first phase of bringing it under control with a tranquiliser dart, the park management said. The operation took place according to protocols in force, the park management said. "Its the first time we have been faced with an anaesthetic emergency during a capture," said park chief Antonio Carrara. "Although the protocol reduces the risks for the bear to a minimum, they cannot be ruled out completely. "I confirm my full confidence in the park staff and I hope the post-mortem examination will shed full light on the cause of death".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie

Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie

di Diego Castronovo

Tenta il suicidio fermandosi in galleria

Tenta il suicidio fermandosi in galleria

Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso

Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso

di Luana Costa

Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019

Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Fatture false per evadere, sequestro di 1,6 mln ad un'azienda

Fatture false per evadere, sequestro di 1,6 mln ad un'azienda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33