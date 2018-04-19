Astrophysicist, doctor among Time's 100 most influential (2)

Milan, April 19 - Astrophysicist Marica Branchesi and uterus transplant surgeon Giuliano Testa are the two Italians in Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world, which was released by the American magazine on Thursday. Branchesi was part of the Virgo collaboration that made the Nobel-prize winning breakthrough of managing to detect gravitation waves. In December Nature put her among the 10 top scientific personalities of 2017. Branchesi is professor for the Gran Sasso Science Institute (GSSI) and works at the Gran Sasso laboratory of National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN). Surgeon Testa, of the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, is also among Time's 100 most influential people of 2018. Testa, from Padua, is head of the team that performed the first uterus transplant in the US, whose recipient gave birth to a baby boy. The article describing the importance of the doctor was written by the woman protagonist of the operation, who ha remained anonymous. The child born in 2017 is the second one after one born in Sweden in 2014 to a woman whose uterus was transplanted.