Di Maio-Salvini contacts ongoing,FI may back M5S-League govt

Rome, April 19 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini, the two relative winners of the March 4 general election, are keeping up "contacts" aimed at overcoming vetoes on forming a government, sources said. Salvini has said he has had "news" from the M5S, hinting Di Maio may have dropped his veto against Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi. The League veto was on Di Maio insisting on becoming premier. The result may be, sources aid, an M5S-League government externally backed by FI, with a programme of common policy points which is being drawn up.