Rome

Teacher-bully pupils shouldn't sit exams - Fedeli (2)

Students who filmed videos should be suspended too

Teacher-bully pupils shouldn't sit exams - Fedeli

Rome, April 19 - Education Minister Valeria Fedeli said students involved in serious acts of violence or intimidation against teachers should not be able to sit their exams after two recent alarming cases of teacher bullying in Italy. "A rigorous stance is needed in the application of the punishments that are currently foreseen," she told Tgcom 24. "As for the cases in Lucca and Velletri, the young people should be suspended and the school board should assess the gravity of what happened. "In my opinion, the students should not be admitted to the final exams. "The students who filmed the videos and watched what happened in class (without intervening) should be suspended and punished too".

