School contract renewed (2)

Rome

Major points of Renzi reform changed

Rome, April 19 - Italy's education and research sector on Thursday signed a contract renewal that changes major points in ex-premier Matteo Renzi's contested 'Good School' reform. The new contract envisages more collegial decision-making than in the Renzi reform, which allegedly gave overweaning powers to head teachers. School-level bargaining on terms and conditions, which had also been restricted by the reform, has also been boosted, sources said. With the contract renewal come pay rises of an average gross amount of between 80 and 100 euros, while arrears will also be paid. There is no rise in the number of working hours, union sources said. UIL Scuola union chief Pino Turi said "we have done a good job in the interests of the workers and Italian schools.

