School contract renewed (2)

Rome
19/04/2018
Rome, April 19 - Italy's education and research sector on Thursday signed a contract renewal that changes major points in ex-premier Matteo Renzi's contested 'Good School' reform. The new contract envisages more collegial decision-making than in the Renzi reform, which allegedly gave overweaning powers to head teachers. School-level bargaining on terms and conditions, which had also been restricted by the reform, has also been boosted, sources said. With the contract renewal come pay rises of an average gross amount of between 80 and 100 euros, while arrears will also be paid. There is no rise in the number of working hours, union sources said. UIL Scuola union chief Pino Turi said "we have done a good job in the interests of the workers and Italian schools.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie
di Diego Castronovo
Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso
di Luana Costa
Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online