PD 'responsible' says Martina (3)

Rome

PD 'responsible' says Martina

Made three proposals

PD 'responsible' says Martina

Rome, April 19 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has "always" been "responsible" amid stalled government-formation efforts between the centre right and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, PD caretaker leader Maurizio Martina said Thursday. Martina said the PD, which is split between a majority that want to remain in opposition and a minority that want to possibly form an alternative government with the M5S, "has always taken steps of responsibility". He said "yesterday, too, we proposed three programme points that were precise and concrete," he said, referring to poverty, families and work. The M5S welcomed Martina's proposal.

