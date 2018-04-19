Bucharest

Swift political solution needed says Gentiloni (3)

Italy can't afford to be out of EU reform debate

Swift political solution needed says Gentiloni (3)

Bucharest, April 19 - A solution to Italy's post-election stalemate is swiftly needed, Premier Paolo Gentiloni said during a visit to Romania Thursday. "Italy cannot afford to stay out of the dynamics that are mapping the future of the EU and the EU cannot afford to face the debate without Italy," Gentiloni said on the day German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to compare notes on EU reform. "The current government is working, no one has pulled the plug. But we certainly need a political solution swiftly that will give certainty to Italy's role". Government-formation efforts have bogged down due to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's (M5S) boycott on Silvio Berlusconi coming along as part of an alliance with the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. After two fruitless rounds of consultations, President Sergio Mattarella gave an exploratory mandate to Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati to see if she could persuade the M5S to drop its opposition to Berlusconi, leader of her centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party. But her bid is likely to fail and another exploratory mandate to be issued to House Speaker Roberto Fico, possibly to explore an alliance between the M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party, which is torn about joining a possible government.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie

Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie

di Diego Castronovo

Tenta il suicidio fermandosi in galleria

Tenta il suicidio fermandosi in galleria

Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso

Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso

di Luana Costa

Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019

Da Ed Sheeran a Ligabue, si lavora ai grandi eventi del 2019

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Fatture false per evadere, sequestro di 1,6 mln ad un'azienda

Fatture false per evadere, sequestro di 1,6 mln ad un'azienda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33