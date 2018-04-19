Ostia-clan-threatened journo says not afraid (3)

Rome, April 19 - A journalist who received death threats from Ostia's Spada crime family on Thursday told a trial into the clan that she was not afraid. "They have tried in every way to deprive me of my freedom and they haven't been able to deprive me of my physical freedom because I have a (police) escort but certainly I won't submit to their rules and today I can tell you that I feel free," said Federica Angeli, who works for Rome-based national daily La Repubblica. "It is a beautiful feeling. "I'm not afraid," she said. Angeli was speaking after giving testimony at the trial into the Spadas' criminal activities. The Spada clan is one of two rival families that run rackets in Ostia, a coastal municipality of Rome that was once the Roman Empire's main port. The Ostia council has twice been dissolved for mafia infiltration.