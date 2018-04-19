'Sex maniac' arrested in Bologna (3)

Bologna
19/04/2018
Bologna, April 19 - Bologna police on Wednesday night arrested for sexually attacking a girl student an alleged sex maniac who sowed panic in the university area of the Emilian capital in 2014, judicial sources said. Romanian-born Cesarin Tivadar, 30, also known as the 'Bologna Groper', was arrested in Denmark at the end of January 2014 and tried for two sex attacks that happed a couple of weeks earlier. Panic had spread among female Bologna university students with other attacks reported. He plea-bargained a two-year suspended sentence that left him to roam free until Wednesday evening, sources said. Tivadar's latest attack took place early on Sunday morning, when the young woman was followed in central Bologna right up to her entranceway where she was allegedly groped before managing to wriggle away, sources said.
