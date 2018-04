Students forced home after bullying 14-yr-old (3)

Chieti, April 19 - Two high-school students in a school near Chieti in Abruzzo have been ordered to stay at home after bullying a 14-year-old boy in the latest of a spate of bullying cases across Italy. The alleged incident took place on November 8 last year, judicial sources said. The pair allegedly attacked, insulted and threatened the boy. They were ordered to stay home by a minors'c court in L'Aquila, the Abruzzo regional capital. The victim was reportedly a special-needs student.