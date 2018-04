Steady job contracts up 15,000 in Feb (2)

Rome, April 19 - Over 120,000 new steady job contracts were activated in Italy in February, including temporary contracts transformed into permanent open-ended ones, while 104,723 were terminated, for a net rise of 15,468, pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday. INPS said a total of 405,702 labour contracts were activated in February, including temporary ones, with a net rise of 87,008 when the terminated contracts were subtracted, up 15.9% on the same month in 2017.