Man kills daughter's dog by hurling it from 7th floor

Rome
19/04/2018
Rome, April 19 - A 44-year-old Roman man has been arrested after allegedly killing his daughter's dog by throwing it from the seventh floor of an apartment building and attacking police officers who arrived at the scene when the emergency services were called. "This is a circus... it's just a dog," the man reportedly said as the police comforted his teenage daughter as she cried, holding the dead body of her Jack Russell at the family home. Police allegedly had to use pepper spray on the man after he insulted and attacked officers and then tried to self-harm. Investigators are working to establish the motive for killing the dog.
