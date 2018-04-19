PD's Rosato rejects M5S overture (2)

Rome

We're not spare wheel says Rosato

Rome, April 19 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Thursday knocked back an overture from the 5-Star Movement (M5S) for it to come on board with the anti-establishment group for an agreement for a new government. M5S Senate whip Danilo Toninelli called on the PD to help break Italy's post-election political deadlock by "taking a step forward" towards signing a contract of government with the M5S. But Ettore Rosato, the deputy Lower House Speaker and a senior PD figure considered close to ex-premier and former party leader Matteo Renzi, ruled this out. "We are not a spare wheel," Rosato said. "It is not enough to tippex out the election manifesto to make people forget that for years you considered the PD's reforms to be absolute evil".

