PD's Rosato rejects M5S overture (2)

Rome
19/04/2018
Rome, April 19 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Thursday knocked back an overture from the 5-Star Movement (M5S) for it to come on board with the anti-establishment group for an agreement for a new government. M5S Senate whip Danilo Toninelli called on the PD to help break Italy's post-election political deadlock by "taking a step forward" towards signing a contract of government with the M5S. But Ettore Rosato, the deputy Lower House Speaker and a senior PD figure considered close to ex-premier and former party leader Matteo Renzi, ruled this out. "We are not a spare wheel," Rosato said. "It is not enough to tippex out the election manifesto to make people forget that for years you considered the PD's reforms to be absolute evil".
Le altre notizie
