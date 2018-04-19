No more quarrelling, Italy can't wait - Salvini (2)

Catania, April 19 - League leader Matteo Salvini appealed for an end to bickering between political parties on Thursday ahead of more talks aiming at trying to break Italy's post-election political deadlock. "Italy cannot wait," Salvini said in Catania on the fringes of meeting with workers for supermarket chain Auchan. "There are no developments. If everyone sticks to their positions, situations that there is no response to come about. "I'll see if I can cook up something on top of the lots that has already been given by the League. "We have contemplated being part of a government, overcoming the nos, the quarrels and the squabbles. "I don't lay down any ultimatums. Let's see if I can convince the others".