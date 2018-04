Cronenberg to get career Venice Golden Lion (2)

Venice, April 19 - Canadian director David Cronenberg will be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement during the 2018 Venice Film Festival, organizers said on Thursday. The decision was made by a meeting of the Venice Biennale's board of directors, chaired by Paolo Baratta, following a proposal by the Festival Director Alberto Barbera. "I've always loved the Golden Lion of Venice," Cronenberg said on the website of the world's oldest cinema festival, which runs from August 29 to September 8 this year. "A lion that flies on golden wings -that's the essence of art, isn't it? The essence of cinema. "It will be almost unbearably thrilling to receive a Golden Lion of my own".