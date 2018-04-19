Italy to have 6.3 mn non-independent elderly by 2028 (2)

Rome April 19 - Italy will have around 6.3 million elderly people who are not fully independent in 10 years' time, according to a report released Thursday by the Osservasalute (health observatory) body. It forecast that there will be 1.6 million over-65s unable to do everyday activities to take care of themselves, such as washing themselves and eating autonomously, in 2028, an increase of 100,000 on today. It said the number of elderly people who are not independent because they need help to prepare meals, manage their medicines and do domestic activities will be 4.7 million, 700,000 more than today. This situation raises "serious problems for care" provision, the report said.