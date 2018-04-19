Rome April 19

Italy to have 6.3 mn non-independent elderly by 2028 (2)

Osservasalute sees serious problems in providing care

Italy to have 6.3 mn non-independent elderly by 2028 (2)

Rome April 19 - Italy will have around 6.3 million elderly people who are not fully independent in 10 years' time, according to a report released Thursday by the Osservasalute (health observatory) body. It forecast that there will be 1.6 million over-65s unable to do everyday activities to take care of themselves, such as washing themselves and eating autonomously, in 2028, an increase of 100,000 on today. It said the number of elderly people who are not independent because they need help to prepare meals, manage their medicines and do domestic activities will be 4.7 million, 700,000 more than today. This situation raises "serious problems for care" provision, the report said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tenta il suicidio fermandosi in galleria

Tenta il suicidio fermandosi in galleria

Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie

Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie

di Diego Castronovo

Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso

Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso

di Luana Costa

Fatture false per evadere, sequestro di 1,6 mln ad un'azienda

Fatture false per evadere, sequestro di 1,6 mln ad un'azienda

Incidente stradale, auto si ribalta

Incidente stradale, auto si ribalta

di Cristina Scuteri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33