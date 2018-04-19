Lucca

Three minors probed for allegedly bullying Lucca teacher

Lucca, April 19 - Three students, all minors, have been officially placed under criminal investigation by police in the Tuscan city of Lucca for allegedly bullying one of their teachers after a video in which the teens appeared to threaten and insult him went viral. The headmaster of the technical institute 'Carrara' where the incident took place is scheduled to file a lawsuit on Thursday following the police probe, investigators said. The video in particular shows one of the students threatening the 64-year-old Italian and history professor if he did not give him a pass-grade, insulting the man and asking him to kneel in front of him as other students are heard laughing in the background. It is the latest in a series of alarming episodes in which teachers have been threatened, insulted or attacked by parents or pupils in Italy.

