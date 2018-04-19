Three minors probed for allegedly bullying Lucca teacher

Lucca
19/04/2018
Lucca, April 19 - Three students, all minors, have been officially placed under criminal investigation by police in the Tuscan city of Lucca for allegedly bullying one of their teachers after a video in which the teens appeared to threaten and insult him went viral. The headmaster of the technical institute 'Carrara' where the incident took place is scheduled to file a lawsuit on Thursday following the police probe, investigators said. The video in particular shows one of the students threatening the 64-year-old Italian and history professor if he did not give him a pass-grade, insulting the man and asking him to kneel in front of him as other students are heard laughing in the background. It is the latest in a series of alarming episodes in which teachers have been threatened, insulted or attacked by parents or pupils in Italy.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie
di Diego Castronovo
Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso
di Luana Costa
Incidente stradale, auto si ribalta
di Cristina Scuteri
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online