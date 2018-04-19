Casellati consultations to resume after first round hit wall

Rome, April 19 - Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Casellati will hold a second round of talks on Thursday as part of a mandate handed her by President Sergio Mattarella to see if it is possible for her to break Italy's post-election political deadlock. Her 'exploratory' mandate involves verifying the possibility of seeing if it possible to form a government made up of the centre right, the coalition that came first in last month's inconclusive general election, and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest single party in the new parliament. The first round of talks with Casellati on Wednesday hit a brick wall when M5S leader Luigi Di Maio reiterated his refusal to form a government with the centre right as a whole and said he would only strike a deal with the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League. Di Maio also gave League leader Matteo Salvini a one-week deadline to decide whether to dump his alliance partner, ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia, to make a deal possible. Casellati will hold talks with the leaders of the centre right, who will come together on Thursday after going separately as individual parties in Wednesday consultations, at 14:30. The Speaker, an FI member, is set to meet an M5S delegation at 17:30. Casellati must report back to Mattarella on Friday.