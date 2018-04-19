Soccer: Napoli cut Juve's lead before head-to-head

Rome, April 19 - Napoli twice came from behind to beat Udinese 4-2 on Wednesday and cut Juventus's lead to four points ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash between the two sides. The Turin giants, who are aiming for a seventh consecutive Serie A title, looked on course to extend their lead from six points for nine when they took the lead at relegation-threatened Crotone thanks to Alex Sandro and Napoli went behind. But Crotone equalised with a remarkable overhead kick by Simi to earn the southern side a 1-1 draw and Napoli rallied to keep the title race interesting. Juve have 85 points with five games to go while Napoli have 81. AS Roma and Lazio both won to push Inter, who thrashed Cagliari 4-0 on Tuesday, back down to fifth and out of the Champions League qualification slots. Third-placed Roma beat Genoa 2-1 at home and fourth-placed Lazio came from 2-0 and 3-2 down to triumph 4-2 at Fiorentina. Roma and Lazio both have 64 points, one more than Inter. Sixth-placed AC Milan were held 1-1 by Torino and have 54 points.