Rome

Soccer: Napoli cut Juve's lead before head-to-head

Serie A champions held by Crotone, Roma and Lazio win

Soccer: Napoli cut Juve's lead before head-to-head

Rome, April 19 - Napoli twice came from behind to beat Udinese 4-2 on Wednesday and cut Juventus's lead to four points ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash between the two sides. The Turin giants, who are aiming for a seventh consecutive Serie A title, looked on course to extend their lead from six points for nine when they took the lead at relegation-threatened Crotone thanks to Alex Sandro and Napoli went behind. But Crotone equalised with a remarkable overhead kick by Simi to earn the southern side a 1-1 draw and Napoli rallied to keep the title race interesting. Juve have 85 points with five games to go while Napoli have 81. AS Roma and Lazio both won to push Inter, who thrashed Cagliari 4-0 on Tuesday, back down to fifth and out of the Champions League qualification slots. Third-placed Roma beat Genoa 2-1 at home and fourth-placed Lazio came from 2-0 and 3-2 down to triumph 4-2 at Fiorentina. Roma and Lazio both have 64 points, one more than Inter. Sixth-placed AC Milan were held 1-1 by Torino and have 54 points.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tenta il suicidio fermandosi in galleria

Tenta il suicidio fermandosi in galleria

Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie

Auto precipita in un burrone, muoiono marito e moglie

di Diego Castronovo

Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso

Scambio di persona al pronto soccorso

di Luana Costa

Fatture false per evadere, sequestro di 1,6 mln ad un'azienda

Fatture false per evadere, sequestro di 1,6 mln ad un'azienda

Incidente stradale, auto si ribalta

Incidente stradale, auto si ribalta

di Cristina Scuteri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33