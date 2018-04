Mafia boss Messina Denaro's network hit (3)

Rome, April 19 - The Italian authorities further closed in on Matteo Messina Denaro on Thursday, detaining 22 people suspected of being part of a network linked to the fugitive Cosa Nostra boss. They are suspected members of Mafia families in Castelvetrano, Campobello di Mazara and Partanna in the area of the Sicilian city of Trapani. They are accused of crimes including mafia association, extortion, criminal damage and illegal possession of arms. The probe made it possible to identify a system used for the sorting of pizzini notes for Mafia communications. Investigators believe Messina Denaro and his relatives had a lead role.