ANSA/ Contemporary art leads weekend art openings

Rome, April 18 - Contemporary art is highlighted across Italy in the weekend's exhibition openings, with shows including photography, installations and paintings that touch on topics including sustainability, sexuality, identity and inclusion. PARMA - An exhibition dedicated to environmental sustainability titled "The Third Day" opens on April 20 and runs through July 1 at the Palazzo del Governatore, featuring artists including Marina Abramovic, Mario Merz, Gabriele Basilico, Sebastião Salgado, and Mario Giacomelli. The show uses photography, installations, in situ works, and paintings to take visitors on a journey inspired in part by the third day from the Biblical Book of Genesis, describing the birth of the natural world. REGGIO EMILIA - Sexuality and the transformation of how it is viewed and experienced are at the heart of the show titled "Sex and Revolution! Imagination, Utopia, Liberation (1960-1977)", opening April 20 and running through June 17 at Palazzo Magnani, as part of the 13th edition of the "Fotografia Europea" contemporary photography festival, with over 300 objects and works of art. ROME - Two concurrent shows are running at the Carlo Bilotti museum from April 18 to June 10. "The Impossible Space" highlights Gianni Asdrubali's painting, and the "Navigator Rome" project is an outdoor installation in Villa Borghese by Matteo Negri on the dialogue between artwork and its observer. VERONA - Following a two-month extension of its closing date, the "Botero" show will close on April 22. The show displays more than 50 large-scale works in a retrospective of the 85-year-old Colombian artist's entire career, at Verona's AMO Palazzo Forti. MERANO - Merano Arte hosts "Same same but different", a show organised in collaboration with Palermo's Castelbuono Civic Museum, featuring the works of six artists from Alto Adige and Sicily. The artists, three per region - Claudia Barcheri, Ingrid Hora, Loredana Longo, Christian Martinelli, Ignazio Mortellaro, Studio++ - examine themes such as integration, inclusion, living conditions and artistic production. It runs from April 21 to July 8 in Merano, moving to the Palermo museum from May 7 to July 22.