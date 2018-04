Entire family convicted over killing of girl's boyfriend

Rome, April 18 - The trial for the homicide of Marco Vanniti on May 18, 2015, when he was shot in his girlfriend's home, has resulted in the sentencing of an entire family in Ladispoli, near the Italian capital. His girlfriend's father, Antonio Ciontoli, was sentenced to 14 years for first-degree murder while her mother Maria Pezzillo and their children, Martina and Federico, were sentenced to three years each for negligent homicide. Federico's girlfriend was acquitted.