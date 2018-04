Italy should prioritize fiscal consolidation - IMF (2)

Rome, April 18 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its Fiscal Monitor report on Wednesday that Italy should focus on improving its public finances and cutting debt. "In Italy, the priority should be to start a credible and ambitious fiscal consolidation to put debt on a robust downward path, based on cutting current primary spending while supporting the vulnerable, raising capital spending, lowering tax rates on productive factors, shifting taxation toward wealth and property and consumption, and broadening the tax base," the IMF said.