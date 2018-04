Austria to open its consulates to South Tyroleans (2)

Bolzano, April 18 - Austria is opening its consulates abroad to German and Ladin speakers from the autonomous northern Italian province of South Tyrol. According to a bill Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government has transmitted to parliament, German and Ladin speakers from Alto Adige will be able turn to Austrian consulates if they need assistance abroad, even if there is Italian representation in that country. Vienna recent caused controversy with its proposal to give Austrian passports to German and Ladin speakers in Alto Adige, in addition to their Italian citizenship. Rome has rejected the idea.