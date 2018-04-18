Di Maio doesn't want to govern or has chosen PD - Salvini (3)

Rome

M5S leader says will reiterate position to Casellati

Rome, April 18 - League chief Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that he thinks 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio does not want to govern Italy or has decided to try to form an executive with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Di Maio said Wednesday that he would repeat the M5S's previous positions in talks with Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Casellati, who got an exploratory government-formation mandate from President Sergio Mattarella. The M5S has ruled out doing a deal with the whole centre-right coalition, saying the League must dump its alliance partner, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, to make a government deal possible. "We'll repeat what we have been saying for a month (at consultations with Casellati)," Salvini said. "The two groups that won have the duty to govern, but if everyone sticks to their positions, we won't get anywhere. "We are ready to do everything, except govern with the (Democratic Party) PD. "Di Maio keeps saying either I call the shots of nothing is doing. "It almost seems to me that he doesn't want to govern or has chosen the PD". Earlier on Wednesday, Di Maio welcomed the mandate given to Casellati, saying it was "a precious opportunity for us to clarify things because Italy cannot wait". "We will present our positions and our proposals, consistent with what we have said in recent days, to the Senate Speaker," Di Maio said in a video on Facebook.

