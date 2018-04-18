Italian growth slowed in Q1 - Confindustria (2)

Rome
18/04/2018
Rome, April 18 - The study centre of Italian industrial employers confederation Confindustria said Wednesday that Italy's growth in the first part of 2018 was "below expectations". "The risks for the world economy are growing and Italy slowed in the first quarter," the study centre said. It said the growth trend was set to continue but could be at a slower pace than the 0.3% rise in GDP registered in the fourth quarter of 2017.
