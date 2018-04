Centinaio says Casellati result would be 'miracle' (2)

Rome, April 18 - League Senate whip Gian Marco Centinaio on Wednesday expressed skepticism about Senate Speaker Elisabetta Alberti Casellati's chances of success after she got an exploratory government-formation mandate. "We've been saying yes for a long time and its time that the M5S and FI started giving some yeses too," Centinaio said. "It's time to concentrate on content and not on people. "We hope that Speaker Casellati talks to both and the aim is to be able to achieve a result, which would be a miracle as things are at the moment".