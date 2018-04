Soccer: Roma-Liverpool tickets sell out in 3 hours (3)

Rome, April 18 - Tickets for the return leg of AS Roma's Champions League semi-final against Liverpool sold out in just over three hours on Wednesday. As a result 60,000 fans will be at the Stadio Olimpico on May 2 as Eusebio Di Francesco seek to reach the Kiev final. Many fans queued up overnight to get the tickets. Confidence is high among Roma fans after their stunning 3-0 win over Barcelona last week enabled them to reverse a 4-1 first-leg defeat and reach the last four. The semifinal is also a chance for Roma to avenge the final of the 1984 European Cup, when Liverpool beat the Italian side in a penalty shoot-out.