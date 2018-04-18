Eni to invest 7 bn in Italy in next four years (2)

Milan, April 18 - Energy giant Eni is set to invest four billion euros in its Italian operations over the next four years, CEO Claudio Descalzi said Wednesday. "Our roots are in Italy and it is precisely here where we see the potential to invest most," Descalzi told the company's investor day in Milan. "Italy is our top country in terms of investments - seven billion euros in the next four years, of which one billion euros will be devoted to green activities, including research and development for decarbonization".