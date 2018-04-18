We'll reiterate M5S positions to Casellati - Di Maio (2)

Rome, April 18 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that he would reiterate the anti-establishment group's previously stated positions in talks with Senate Speaker Elisabetta Alberti Casellati after she was given an exploratory government-formation mandate. "I wish the Senate Speaker all the best for her work and I thank President (Sergio) Mattarella for this decision," Di Maio said in a video on Facebook. "This is a precious opportunity for us to clarify things because Italy cannot wait. "We will present our positions and our proposals, consistent with what we have said in recent days, to the Senate Speaker".