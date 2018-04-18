Casellati gets exploratory mandate for govt (3)

Rome, April 18 - President Sergio Mattarella called Senate Speaker Elisabetta Alberti Casellati to his office on Wednesday and gave her a mandate to see if it is possible to end Italy's post-election political deadlock. Italy does not look close to having a new government a month and a half after its inconclusive election on March 4. Last week Mattarella said the political parties had not made significant progress towards the formation of a new government after a second round of formal political consultations. The head of State department's Secretary General Ugo Zampetti said Casellati had been given the task of "verifying the existence of parliamentary majority between the parties of the centre-right coalition and the M5S". The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the biggest single party in the new parliament, has so far refused to do a deal with the whole centre right, the biggest coalition. The M5S has called on the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, the lead party in the centre right, to drop its ally, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, to make a deal possible, but so far it has refused. Zampetti said Casellati, an FI member, had been requested to give "an agreed-on indication for the awarding of a mandate of premier to form the government. "The president asked the Senate Speaker to report back by Friday," he added. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which has led the last three Italian governments, has said it will be in the opposition after it slumped to its worst-ever showing in last month's vote. The League welcomed Mattarella's decision to give Casellati an exploratory mandate for the formation of a new government. "The mandate for Speaker Casellati is positive for the League because the perimeter of centre right/5-Star government is exactly what the Italian people decided," the League said in a statement released by its press office. "The League is ready to govern, even today. All that is needed is for the others to stop quarrelling". M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said that he would reiterate the anti-establishment group's previously stated positions in talks with Senate Speaker Elisabetta Alberti Casellati after she was given an exploratory government-formation mandate. "I wish the Senate Speaker all the best for her work and I thank President (Sergio) Mattarella for this decision," Di Maio said in a video on Facebook. "This is a precious opportunity for us to clarify things because Italy cannot wait. "We will present our positions and our proposals, consistent with what we have said in recent days, to the Senate Speaker".