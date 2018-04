League welcomes Casellati mandate (2)

Rome, April 18 - The anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League on Wednesday welcomed President Sergio Mattarella's decision to give Senate Speaker Elisabetta Alberti Casellati an exploratory mandate for the formation of a new government. "The mandate for Speaker Casellati is positive for the League because the perimeter of centre right/5-Star government is exactly what the Italian people decided," the League said in a statement released by its press office. "The League is ready to govern, even today. All that is needed is for the others to stop quarrelling".