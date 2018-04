Soccer: Inter thrash Cagliari to move into CL zone

Rome, April 18 - Inter Milan thrashed Cagliari 4-0 at the San Siro on Tuesday to climb from fifth to third in Serie A and move into the Champions League-qualification zone. Inter have 63 points from 33 games after goals by Joao Cancelo, Mauro Icardi, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic gave them victory. AS Roma and Lazio, who have 61 points, can both leapfrog back over Inter if they beat Genoa and Fiorentina respectively later on Wednesday.