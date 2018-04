End-of-probe notification for Renzi's parents (2)

Florence, April 18 - Ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi's parents have been given notification that a probe into alleged wrongdoing by them has concluded, sources said Wednesday. Tiziano Renzi and his wife Laura Bovoli are under investigation along with a businessman, Luigi Dagostino, over alleged false invoices, the sources said. End-of-probe notifications are often issued before Italian prosecutors press charges.