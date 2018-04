Casellati set to get 'exploratory' mandate for govt

Rome, April 18 - President Sergio Mattarella is expected to give Senate Speaker Elisabetta Alberti Casellati an exploratory mandate to seek ways to end Italy's post-election political deadlock after calling her to his office on Wednesday. Italy does not look close to having a new government a month and a half after its inconclusive election on March 4. Last week Mattarella said the political parties had not made significant progress towards the formation of a new government after a second round of formal political consultations.