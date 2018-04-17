Skeleton found in former rail depot in Milan (3)

Milan, April 17 - A human skeleton was found early on Tuesday in a former rail depot in Milan, sources said. Experts were not immediately able to identify the sex of the remains due to their poor condition although the identity card of a man who went missing in 1991 was found next to them. The 75-year-old man, originally from Enna in Sicily but resident in Milan for some time, had psychiatric problems, police said. The skeleton was found by a homeless person.