Milan

Skeleton found in former rail depot in Milan (3)

Remains next to document of man who went missing in 1991

Skeleton found in former rail depot in Milan (3)

Milan, April 17 - A human skeleton was found early on Tuesday in a former rail depot in Milan, sources said. Experts were not immediately able to identify the sex of the remains due to their poor condition although the identity card of a man who went missing in 1991 was found next to them. The 75-year-old man, originally from Enna in Sicily but resident in Milan for some time, had psychiatric problems, police said. The skeleton was found by a homeless person.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

di Federica Montanelli

Auto in un burrone, morti due coniugi

Auto in un burrone, morti due coniugi

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Arrestato il latitante Vincenzo Di Marte

Arrestato il latitante
Vincenzo Di Marte

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33