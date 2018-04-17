Turin refuses to register child with two mums

Turin, April 17 - The Turin births and deaths records office on Tuesday refused to register the recent birth of a boy with two mothers. Niccolò Pietro was born April 13 to Democratic Party (PD) city councillor Chiara Foglietta and her partner Micaela Ghisleni after assisted procreation in Denmark. The couple lawyer said the problem was such cases are not recognised by Italian law. "There is a legislative vacuum", he said. photo: Foglietta with Niccolò