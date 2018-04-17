Nigerian woman forced into prostitution, killed

Prato
17/04/2018
Prato, April 27 - A young Nigerian woman among many compatriots forced into prostitution by a gang in Prato was stabbed in the stomach with a broken bottle and murdered, police said Tuesday. Police arrested two Nigerian sisters aged 34 and 40, as well as the 49-year-old husband of the latter, the suspected murderer. The three subjected Nigerian women and girls to sexual violence including gang rape when they tried to stop being prostitutes, police said.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online