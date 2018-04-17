Nigerian woman forced into prostitution, killed

Prato, April 27 - A young Nigerian woman among many compatriots forced into prostitution by a gang in Prato was stabbed in the stomach with a broken bottle and murdered, police said Tuesday. Police arrested two Nigerian sisters aged 34 and 40, as well as the 49-year-old husband of the latter, the suspected murderer. The three subjected Nigerian women and girls to sexual violence including gang rape when they tried to stop being prostitutes, police said.