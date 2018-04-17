110 towns in Lazio, Tuscany over arsenic water limit

Rome, April 17 - Some 110 municipalities in Lazio and Tuscany are over the required limit for arsenic in their public drinking water. Some 90 of the towns and cities are in Lazio and eleven in Tuscany, a water report from the National Research Council said. The cities and towns have received permission to exceed the 10-microgrammes-per-litre limit for the time being, raising their permitted limit to 20 microgrammes, but have been urged to comply as soon as possible.