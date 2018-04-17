Rome

'I can't forgive Vallanzasca' - son of slain police officer

'But will respect judge’s decision' on parole, Lucchesi sa

'I can't forgive Vallanzasca' - son of slain police officer

Rome, April 17 - Armando Lucchesi, the son of a police officer who died in a shootout with Renato Vallanzasca, said on Tuesday he would respect the decision of a Milan court on whether to release the former gangster, but that he could not forgive him for what he did. "I remain of the same mind: Vallanzasca has torn apart many families, including our own. I will respect the judge's decsion, but I am unable, I cannot forgive. Lucchesi's father Bruno was shot dead on October 23, 1976. On Tuesday an observation and treatment team from Milan's Bollate prison wrote in a report to a Milan court that Vallanzasca should be granted parole. The report said that Vallanzasca, a powerful figure in Milan's underworld in the 1970s who is serving four consecutive life sentences plus 296 years for a string of robberies, kidnappings and murders, has "changed profoundly" on an "intellectual and emotional level". It said that he would "not progress with further detention". Assistant prosecutor general Antonio Lamanna urged the court not to grant any form of parole.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

di Federica Montanelli

Auto in un burrone, morti due coniugi

Auto in un burrone, morti due coniugi

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Arrestato il latitante Vincenzo Di Marte

Arrestato il latitante
Vincenzo Di Marte

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33