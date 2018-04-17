Adopt more secure ID cards, EU tells Italy (2)

Brussels, April 17 - European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on Tuesday urged Italy to adopt safer and more secure identity papers. "Italy is one of the EU countries that still has paper identity cards," he said in presenting a package of measures to boost EU security. "I'm not here to blame but to facilitate authorities. "The countries that have less secure documents must come up to par. "With the challenge we have with foreign fighters returning to Europe, it is no longer acceptable that over 88 million EU citizens should use paper identity cards. "We propose that in two years, all paper ID cards should be scrapped, and that in five years all cards should carry biometric data. "No criminal or terrorist should any longer have a chance of hiding behind forged identity cards".