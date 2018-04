Enel Brasil bids for Eletropaulo (3)

Rome, April 17 - Enel Brasil's investment arm Enel Brasil Investimentos Sudeste on Tuesday launched a takeover bid for Sao Paulo power company Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo. The bid is at 28.0 Brazilian real per share, sources said. The overall investment expected "amounts to a maximum of 4.7 billion Brazilian real, at current exchange rates 1.1 billion euros." Italian electricity giant Enel said the bid is "conditional on the acquisition of a total number of shares representing more than 50% of the share capital".