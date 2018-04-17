Genoa

Penelope Cruz, Bebe Vio to host Genoa kids' hospital game

Singers led by Gianni Morandi, actors led by Gabriele Cirilli

Penelope Cruz, Bebe Vio to host Genoa kids' hospital game

Genoa, April 17 - Actress Penelope Cruz and Paralympic fencing champ Bebe Vio are set to be the hosts of this year's 27th charity Match for the Heart between the Italian singers' 11 led by Gianni Morandi and the Smile Champions's actors and comedians team led by comic Gabriele Cirilli. Proceeds of the May 30 game in Genoa will go the city's famed Gaslini children's hospital. Also present in the guests' box will be FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Vice Secretary Zvonimir Boban. Celebrity players will include Enrico Ruggeri, Ermal Meta, Benji and Fede, Moreno, Rocco Hunt and Clementino for the singers, and for the actors and comics Luca Zingaretti, Luca Bizzarri e Antonino Ornano, Maurizio Felugo. Sampdoria's former Italy striker Fabio Quagliarella and Genoa goalie Mattia Perin will also take the field. photo: Vio at Rome derby with Francesco Totti

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

di Federica Montanelli

Auto in un burrone, morti due coniugi

Auto in un burrone, morti due coniugi

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Arrestato il latitante Vincenzo Di Marte

Arrestato il latitante
Vincenzo Di Marte

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33