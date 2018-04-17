Penelope Cruz, Bebe Vio to host Genoa kids' hospital game

Genoa, April 17 - Actress Penelope Cruz and Paralympic fencing champ Bebe Vio are set to be the hosts of this year's 27th charity Match for the Heart between the Italian singers' 11 led by Gianni Morandi and the Smile Champions's actors and comedians team led by comic Gabriele Cirilli. Proceeds of the May 30 game in Genoa will go the city's famed Gaslini children's hospital. Also present in the guests' box will be FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Vice Secretary Zvonimir Boban. Celebrity players will include Enrico Ruggeri, Ermal Meta, Benji and Fede, Moreno, Rocco Hunt and Clementino for the singers, and for the actors and comics Luca Zingaretti, Luca Bizzarri e Antonino Ornano, Maurizio Felugo. Sampdoria's former Italy striker Fabio Quagliarella and Genoa goalie Mattia Perin will also take the field. photo: Vio at Rome derby with Francesco Totti