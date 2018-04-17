1,736 applications for voluntary APE presented (3)

Rome, April 17 - Some 1.736 applications for the voluntary APE early retirement package have been presented online at the website of pensions agency INPS, the agency said Tuesday. Of these, 1,242 have requested arrears, INPS said. The application includes a proposal for a funding contract, the proposal for an insurance contract, a request for access to a guarantee fund and a request for old-age pensions, INPS noted. photo: INPS chief Tito Boeri