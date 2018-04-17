1,736 applications for voluntary APE presented (3)

Rome
17/04/2018
Rome, April 17 - Some 1.736 applications for the voluntary APE early retirement package have been presented online at the website of pensions agency INPS, the agency said Tuesday. Of these, 1,242 have requested arrears, INPS said. The application includes a proposal for a funding contract, the proposal for an insurance contract, a request for access to a guarantee fund and a request for old-age pensions, INPS noted. photo: INPS chief Tito Boeri
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online