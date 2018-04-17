Martina proposal 'useful' for Cananea says M5S (4)

Rome, April 17 - A proposal by centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caretaker leader Maurizio Martina will be "useful" for the assessment of government programmes led by Professor Giacinto Della Cananea, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Tuesday. The M5S parliamentary Whips, Giulia Grillo (House) and Danilo Toninelli (Senate), said "we have always said that what we want to do is to start from the issues that concern citizens". They said "the proposal advanced by Maurizio Martina represents a useful initiative for the work the scientific committee for the analysis of programmes chaired by Professor Giacinto Della Cananea is doing". Martina earlier listed three policy priorities: poverty, families and work. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has said he will offer a government contract based on Cananea's work to the PD or, as an alternative, to the rightwing populist League of Matteo Salvini. The PD has said it will stay in opposition but the party is reportedly becoming increasingly split on whether to respond to Di Maio's overtures or not.