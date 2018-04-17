Rome

Martina proposal 'useful' for Cananea says M5S (4)

PD caretaker leader proposed poverty, families and work

Martina proposal 'useful' for Cananea says M5S (4)

Rome, April 17 - A proposal by centre-left Democratic Party (PD) caretaker leader Maurizio Martina will be "useful" for the assessment of government programmes led by Professor Giacinto Della Cananea, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Tuesday. The M5S parliamentary Whips, Giulia Grillo (House) and Danilo Toninelli (Senate), said "we have always said that what we want to do is to start from the issues that concern citizens". They said "the proposal advanced by Maurizio Martina represents a useful initiative for the work the scientific committee for the analysis of programmes chaired by Professor Giacinto Della Cananea is doing". Martina earlier listed three policy priorities: poverty, families and work. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has said he will offer a government contract based on Cananea's work to the PD or, as an alternative, to the rightwing populist League of Matteo Salvini. The PD has said it will stay in opposition but the party is reportedly becoming increasingly split on whether to respond to Di Maio's overtures or not.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

di Federica Montanelli

Auto in un burrone, morti due coniugi

Auto in un burrone, morti due coniugi

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Arrestato il latitante Vincenzo Di Marte

Arrestato il latitante
Vincenzo Di Marte

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33