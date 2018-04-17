Salvini says Casellati cd do good job (4)

Rome
17/04/2018
Rome, April 17 - Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati "can do a good job" if she is given an exploratory government-formation mandate by President Sergio Mattaerlla on Wednesday or Thursday, rightwing populist League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. Casellati is a member of the League's allied party, Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia. Salvini is refusing bids by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to get him to ditch Berlusconi to form a government alliance after the inconclusive March 4 general election. The centre right came top with 37% of the vote with the Leauge getting 17.5% and FI 14%. The M5S was top single party with 32.5% of the vote. Casellati has been touted to get the exploratory mandate, as as House Speaker Roberto Fico, an M5S heavyweight, after two rounds of government-formation consultations produced no way out of the post-election stalemate.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online