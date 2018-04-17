Soccer: Don't want to hear abt Real row any more - Allegri (3)

Turin, April 17 - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Tuesday he no longer wanted to hear about the post-match row after skipper Gianluigi Buffon was sent off after protesting a 92nd minute penalty with which Cristiano Ronaldo put Real Madrid into the Champions League semis after the Bianconeri had overturned a 3-0 home defeat. "Everyone has been talking about the post-match (row) in Madrid, many people have jumped on the band wagon, now it's time to shut up, I don't want to hear anyone talking about Madrid. "That's enough, we mustn't waste energy off the field". Allegri went on to say that Wednesday' night's game at Crotone was "more important" than this weekend's showdown with title rivals Napoli. Juve, heading for a record seventh straight scudetto, have a six-point lead over the Partenopei. Walter Zenga, the former Italy and Inter goalie who coaches Crotone, said Tuesday that "I would have behaved worse than Buffon" did in Madrid. "Me and Buffon live with great passion," he said. FIFA refereeing supreme Massimo Busacca on Monday scolded Buffon for saying ref Michael Oliver should have thought of the sensitive moment in the match when he made the decision for which the keeper saw red after jostling and screaming in the ref's face. "The ref is a job where you have to decide in less than second and you can't think about many things," Busacca told Premium Sport over a decision many Italians thought was wrong but most neutrals thought correct. "It's like for goalkeepers, you have to save with your instinct without thinking, and it's the same for us. "We have to focus on the decision of the moment, which is already tough to take." Buffon said Oliver should have been more "sensitive" to the moment in the match, when Juve were heading for an unlikely extra time after going 3-0 up and cancelling their home-leg deficit. He also said the ref had a "rubbish bin where his heart should be".