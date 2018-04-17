IMF revises Italy growth upwards, 1.5% in 2018 (4)

New York, April 17 - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday revised upwards its 2018 growth forecast for Italy, from 1.4% to 1.5%, following 1.5% last year. Growth for 2019 remains confirmed at 1.1%. Despite the hike Italy will remain last in the eurozone for growth this year, the IMF said, with Germany up 2.5%, France 2.1% and Spain 2.8%. Greece's GDP will rise 2.0%, the IMF said. Political uncertainty increases the risks of implementing reforms in Brazil, Colombia, Italy and Mexico, the IMF said. Italy and Spain must cut their high public debt, the Fund said. Italians unemployment will fall but remain above 10%, the IMF said. The following tables shows the IMF growth forecasts for the eurozone. COUNTRY 2017 2018 2019 ---------------------------------------------- EUROZONE 2.3% 2.4% 2.0% GERMANY 2.5% 2.5% 2.0% FRANCE 1.8% 2.1% 2.0% ITALY 1.5% 1.5% 1.1% SPAIN 3.1% 2.8% 2.2% NETHERLANDS 3.1% 3.2% 2.4% BELGIUM 1.7% 1.9% 1.7% AUSTRIA 2.9% 2.6% 1.9% GREECE 1.4% 2.0% 1.8% PORTUGAL 2.7% 2.4% 1.8% IRELAND 7.8% 4.5% 4.0% FINLAND 3.0% 2.6% 2.0% SLOVAKIA 3.4% 4.0% 4.2% LITHUANIA 3.8% 3.2% 3.0% SLOVENIA 5.0% 4.0% 3.2% LUSSEMBOURG 3.5% 4.3% 3.7% LATVIA 4.5% 4.0% 3.5% ESTONIA 4.9% 3.9% 3.2% CYPRUS 3.9% 3.6% 3.0% MALTA 6.6% 5.7% 4.6%